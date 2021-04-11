BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.06. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

