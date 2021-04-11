BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $227,533.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,748.22 or 0.99890302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00111215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,153 coins and its circulating supply is 909,365 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

