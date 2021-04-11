Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches Market Cap of $57.48 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and $5.89 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

