Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $61.21 million and $3.28 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonfida alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonfida

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars.

