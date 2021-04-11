BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $525,100.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,967,811 coins and its circulating supply is 781,937,079 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

