Boosted Finance Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $399,737.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $92.86 or 0.00155405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00296232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00751166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.43 or 1.00261930 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.00794873 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

