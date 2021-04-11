BOScoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,368.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $4,368.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

