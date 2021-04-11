Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Bottos has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $2.39 million and $162,640.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

