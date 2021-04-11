Bottos Price Up 27% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Bottos has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $189,953.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.