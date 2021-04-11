botXcoin (BOTX) Price Hits $0.0889 on Top Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, botXcoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $145.07 million and $115,662.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00054642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00081902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00610426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00032039 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

