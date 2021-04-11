botXcoin Price Hits $0.0900 on Top Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. botXcoin has a total market cap of $146.89 million and approximately $133,847.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

