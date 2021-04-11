BoutsPro Trading Down 8.9% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $139,710.92 and approximately $43,350.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

