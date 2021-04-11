BOX Token Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $2.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

