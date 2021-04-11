Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 38,873 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. Apple comprises 2.4% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 24,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

