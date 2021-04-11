Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE KO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

