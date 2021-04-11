Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of STAG Industrial worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

