Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.