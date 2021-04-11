Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

