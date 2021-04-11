Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.