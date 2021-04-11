Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

