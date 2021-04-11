Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

