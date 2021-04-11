Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,625 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

