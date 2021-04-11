Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

