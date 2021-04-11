Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

FAST stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

