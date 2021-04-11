Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.15.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

