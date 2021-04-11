Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.