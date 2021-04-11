Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

NYSE:K opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

