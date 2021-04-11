Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 127,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after buying an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

