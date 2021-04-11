Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

