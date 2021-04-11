Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $272.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day moving average is $240.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

