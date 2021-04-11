BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

