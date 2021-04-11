Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.59. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

MNRL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 294,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,612. The stock has a market cap of $866.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

