Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $164.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock worth $7,262,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

