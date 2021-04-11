BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 771,793 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

