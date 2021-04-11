Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $832.40 Million

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $832.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.24 million and the highest is $862.22 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

NYSE EAT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

