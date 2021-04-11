British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. British Land has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.46.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.