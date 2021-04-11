Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

