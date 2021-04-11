Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Applied Materials reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.