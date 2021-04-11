Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,734.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5,065.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 43.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.13. 915,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,662. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

