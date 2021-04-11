Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BTRS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 483,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

