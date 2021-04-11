Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.31 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

