Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,904,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $8,982,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

