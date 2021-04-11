Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.17 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.