Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
