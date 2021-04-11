Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

