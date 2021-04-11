Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $85.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.21 million and the lowest is $72.81 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $391.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

