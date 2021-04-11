Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.62 Million

Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $64.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.47 million and the highest is $64.76 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $34.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $286.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -527.08 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.