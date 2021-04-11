Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.97). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million.

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.39.

NYSE H traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 319,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

