Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

