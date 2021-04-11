Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.18. 1,117,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

