Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

UNFI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 678,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,380. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

